TVLine Items: Dave Bautista Joins See, Survivor Anniversary Special and More

Apple TV+’s See is adding more muscle to its cast: Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) will star opposite Jason Momoa in Season 2 of the dystopian drama, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series is set in a distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind — and those who survived emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the ability to see. With the help of spiritual leader Paris (played by Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard), Baba Voss must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

No details about Bautista’s character are currently available.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The anniversary special Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players will air Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c on CBS. The program will feature interviews with past winners Rob Mariano (Redemption Island), Amber Mariano (All-Stars), Jeremy Collins (Second Chance), Parvati Shallow (Fan vs. Favorites) and Ben Driebergen (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers).

* The Price Is Right will broadcast three new celebrity-themed installments in primetime this spring on CBS.

* CBS All Access has ordered an untitled docuseries about the world of animal rescue, from filmmaker Richard Linklater (Boyhood) and Academy Award winner Bill Guttentag (Twin Towers).

* Hulu has released a full-length trailer for Shrill Season 2, premiering Friday, Jan. 24:

* CBS All Access has released a trailer for Interrogation, a true crime series starring Peter Sarsgaard and Kyle Gallner that allows viewers to watch the episodes leading up to the finale in any order. All 10 installments debut Thursday, Feb. 6.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?