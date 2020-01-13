Immaculate Conception Comedy From Rachel Bloom Gets Pop TV Pilot Order

RELATED STORIES The Nanny to Be a Broadway Musical From Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom

The next project in Pop TV’s pipeline is simply divine.

The cabler has ordered to pilot Mother Mary, a comedy hailing from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom. Pop TV announced the pilot Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Described as “a modern twist on one of the most famous stories ever told,” Mother Mary stars Betsy Sodaro (Disjointed, Another Period) as a reimagined version of the Virgin Mary as the show asks: What would happen if the most irresponsible and laziest human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception?

In addition to executive-producing the project, Bloom will appear in the pilot as Christa Anton, the mother of the Antichrist. Tony Hernandez (Living With Yourself) and Brooke Posch (Broad City) will also serve as EPs, while Casey Feigh (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Dan Gregor (How I Met Your Mother) and Sodaro will pen the pilot.

“The overall production deal we have with the Devil hasn’t born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn’t say no,” said Justin Rosenblatt, Pop TV’s executive vice president of original programming and development. “We think Mother Mary is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling, imparted through Betsy’s hilarious and irreverent sense of humor.”

Mother Mary previously existed as a web series in 2016, which Gregor and Feigh also wrote and directed. Pop TV’s pilot will begin filming in February.