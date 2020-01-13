Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2020: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced bright and early Monday morning, with John Cho (The Exorcist) and Issa Rae (Insecure) on hand to reveal the films in the running for cinema’s highest honor.

The Joaquin Phoenix thriller Joker led this year’s pack with 11 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Directing (for Todd Phillips) and Best Actor (for Phoenix). The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood were all close behind with 10 nominations a piece.

Of course, there were also a few notable snubs. Jennifer Lopez, who had long been considered a frontrunner for her work in Hustlers, was left out of the Best Supporting Actress race, while Little Women helmer Greta Gerwig (who also went unrecognized by the Golden Globes earlier this year) failed to score a nod in the male-dominated Best Directing category.

This year’s Oscars telecast is aiming to not drop the ball after 2019’s host-less outing halted a downward viewership trend by delivering 29.6 million total viewers — up 11 percent from the all-time low set by the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted 2018 ceremony.

The Oscars, which have opted to go without a host once again this year, will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8/7c on ABC.

Scroll down to review the complete nominations list.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker