One Day at a Time EP Explains Why the Theme Song Will Be Cut on Pop TV

Here’s some news that’s sure to hit a sour note with fans of One Day at a Time: While the canceled-too-soon Netflix comedy is receiving a second life on Pop TV, it will have to do so without its beloved theme song.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, series co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett revealed to reporters that the 50-second song — a reimagined version of “This Is It,” performed by Gloria Estefan — will not play before new episodes moving forward. The show’s transition to cable comes with new time constraints, which was the catalyst for this difficult decision. (In case you’re wondering, Kellett assured reporters, “Gloria Estefan will be OK.”

After airing for three seasons on Netlix, One Day at a Time was cancelled in March 2019, only for Pop TV to revive the series in July. The 13-episode fourth season premieres on Tuesday, March 24, at 9:30/8:30c, following an new episode of Schitt’s Creek. Then, beginning April 14, ODAAT will move to 9 pm, after Schitt’s Creek has finished airing its sixth and final season.

Will you miss the show’s theme song before each episode? Hit PLAY on the video below to enjoy the sweet sounds of Estefan’s “This Is It,” then drop a comment with your thoughts.