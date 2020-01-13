One Day at a Time Gets Season 4 Premiere Date at Pop TV

One Day at a Time will make the jump to basic cable this spring.

Pop TV announced on Monday that the critically acclaimed Netflix casualty will launch Season 4 on Tuesday, March 24, at 9:30/8:30c, following an all-new episode of Schitt’s Creek.

Then, beginning April 14, ODAAT will move to 9 pm, after Schitt’s Creek has finished airing its sixth and final season. The announcement was made on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

In addition to a premiere date, Pop TV has released the following Season 4 logline:

“This season will find Penelope exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia experiencing a religious crisis (as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz), and Schneider finding his relationship with Avery growing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena begins to prepare for college and Alex starts to date.”

Pop TV picked up ODAAT last June, roughly four months after Netflix cancelled the show. It marked the first time that a cable network had rescued a cancelled streaming series. TV Shows We're Excited For in 2020

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling,” Brad Schwartz, President of Pop TV, said in a statement. “The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV.”

What are your hopes for One Day at a Time‘s fourth season?