Fox News, MSNBC and Others to Be Spoofed in New CBS All Access Animated Series From Stephen Colbert

CBS All Access is going to be Tooning Out the News with a new animated variety series executive-produced by Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht and Our Cartoon President’s RJ Fried and Tim Luecke.

Adopting the style and POV of news and opinion programs such as those seen on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, Tooning Out the News will produce short daily segments that lead up to weekly, full episodes, featuring a cast of animated characters who mock the news of the day and interview real-world guests and newsmakers.

All made possible by the magic of computers, touts the announcement video above.

“The minute the imaginators at Tooning Out the News decked their bleeding edge ideation bizmeth, I knew that the news jackers were ripe for our freemium growth hack pivot,” Colbert said in a statement. “Let’s go Omnichannel for UTTR! I also couldn’t be prouder to be working with my old friend, James Smartwood. Go get ‘em, Jimbo!”

“This brilliant creative team is truly breaking new ground, marrying daily headline events with animation, to create their own unique spin on today’s news coverage,” says CBS All Access Original Content EVP Julie McNamara. “Whether you come for your daily dose or the full-length episode at the end of the week, CBS All Access is the perfect destination for this innovative, comedic look at our culture of ‘breaking news’ overload.”

Watch the announcement video above and tell us if you will be tuning in for Tooning Out the News.