The Twilight Zone Books Billy Porter, Joel McHale, Morena Baccarin and More for Season 2 Guest Spots

A lot more TV stars are about to enter The Twilight Zone.

Emmy winner Billy Porter (Pose), Joel McHale (Community) and Morena Baccarin (Gotham) are among the slew of actors who will make guest appearances on Season 2 of the CBS All Access revival, TVLine has learned. (The streamer confirmed the news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday.) In addition, host and executive producer Jordan Peele will write a Season 2 episode entitled “Downtime,” starring Baccarin, Fear the Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo and Veep alum Tony Hale.

Season 2’s other guest stars will include: Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg), Gillian Jacobs (Love), Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me), Ethan Embry (Grace & Frankie) and Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens). Like the original Twilight Zone, the CBS All Access revival — which debuted in April of last year — is an anthology, with each episode telling a self-contained story full of supernatural terror and suspense.

The Twilight Zone‘s 10-episode second season is slated to debut on CBS All Access later this year.

