Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Lands at CBS: Who Should Star?

Hello, Clarice….

CBS will explore the aftermath of The Silence of the Lambs with Clarice, a sequel series set one year after the events of the seminal 1991 film. The upcoming crime drama is based on the Thomas Harris character of the same name, and will be written and executive-produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. The project has received “a big series commitment,” according to our sister site Variety, and as such is expected to go to series.

Set in 1993, Clarice will explore the untold personal story of its title character as she returns to work pursuing serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating Washington, D.C. politics.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

The second of five films following Harris’ Hannibal Lecter character, Silence of the Lambs won five Oscars including for Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role, for Jodie Foster’s turn as Starling. A critically-acclaimed prequel TV series, Hannibal, followed in 2013 and ran for three seasons.

Who would you like to see follow in Foster’s footsteps as Clarice?