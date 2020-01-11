Young Rock: NBC Orders Sitcom About Dwayne Johnson's 'Formative Years'

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Hits Renewal Jackpot: NBC Orders Three More Seasons

NBC is expanding its partnership with Titans Game host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, placing a straight-to-series order for a sitcom about the wrestler-turned-actor’s tumultuous childhood, TVLine has learned.

Titled Young Rock, the project — which has snagged an 11-episode Season 1 order — will serve as an exec producer as well as a cast member. Per NBC, Johnson “will appear in each episode as the focus and inspiration of the series will be about his formative years.”

Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan co-wrote the pilot with FOTB co-exec producer Jeff Chiang and the duo will serve as EPs alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

Johnson bounced around a lot as a kid, attending high schools in Hawaii, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania, during which he had multiple brushes with the law. He was reportedly arrested multiple times for fighting, theft, and check fraud before the age of 17.