This Is Us Adds Sophia Bush: Is She Playing Kevin's Next Love Interest?

Sophia Bush is headed back to NBC, via a role on This Is Us: The former Chicago P.D. star will recur during the second half of the family drama’s fourth season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that Bush’s character will be involved in Kevin’s storyline, but would not confirm or deny whether she is the mother of his child in the future timeline, while speaking with reporters following the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Additionally, Pamela Adlon (Better Things) will recur as part of “Randall’s very intense storyline,” Fogelman shared. “She has an unbelievable arc in the back of the season. She plays a limited but very important part of that story.”

Since wrapping her four-season run on Chicago P.D., Bush has appeared on Jane the Virgin, Drunk History, Easy and Alex, Inc. She will recur in the upcoming Disney+ series based on the movie Love, Simon, from This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

This Is Us returns next Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9/8c with a “a really special episode,” Fogelman previewed during the panel. “It’s this really intense, very unusual, specialized episode of our show” that’s in part “about the marriage between Beth and Randall.” The hour “starts one of our trilogy sets of episodes” focusing on each of the Big Three, he notes as well, with the first centered on Sterling K. Brown’s Randall.

