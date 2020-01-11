Saved by the Bell Revival Video: Jessie, Slater and [Spoiler] Return to The Max

RELATED STORIES Saved by the Bell Revival: Zack and Kelly Will Appear 'In Some Capacity'

Who ordered the Bayside Burger with a side of nostalgia?

As production gets underway on the Saved by the Bell revival for the upcoming Peacock streaming service, Mario Lopez shared on Instagram a video of him (below) and leading lady Elizabeth Berkley on the set for The Max.

But wait, there’s a third SBTB vet looming in the background — Ed Alonzo as the diner’s uniquely coiffed owner, Max.

Lopez and Berkley are reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano for the single-camera revival, which hails from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, The Mindy Project). According to the official synopsis, Zack Morris — now the governor of California — lands in hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High, the influx of new students “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

“Governor Morris” will apparently be seen on-screen as well, now that Mark-Paul Gosselaar (now on ABC’s mixed-ish) has closed a deal to return for three episodes (and carry an EP title). MPG’s own leading lady, Tiffani Thiessen, is similarly expected to appear as Kelly “in some capacity.”

The revival also stars John Michael Higgins (Great News) as Bayside’s beleaguered new principal, while Josie Totah (Champions) will play Lexi, a “beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”