TVLine Items: Making It Renewed, NBC's The New World Doc and More

Here’s some crafty news: NBC has renewed the craft competition series Making It, hosted by Parks and Rec alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, for Season 3.

The show features craft makers from across the country who bring their handmade creations to be judged by Poehler and Offerman, along with expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson.

Season 2’s binge-like broadcast last December averaged 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating with Live+7 DVR playback factored in.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC has ordered the 10-part nature documentary The New World, from the creators of Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, which will examine all forms of plant and animal life across North, Central and South America. The series is set to air in 2024.

* Tony Danza will guest star on Fox’s midseason comedy Outmatched as the father of Jason Biggs’ character, according to our sister site Deadline.

* That’s My Jam, a “musical comedy variety show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will air after the 2020 Summer Olympics on NBC.

* NBC has scrapped plans for its long-gestating live production of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men, per The Hollywood Reporter, which was set to star Alec Baldwin as Col. Jessup, the role played by Jack Nicholson in the 1992 film version.

