The Ranch Part 8 Trailer Reveals Who Gets Arrested for Killing Nick — Plus, [Spoiler] Returns in Final Episodes

The mystery surrounding who shot Nick is solved (or is it?) in the final trailer for The Ranch — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

In the above video, Mary reveals that Luke (played by recurring guest star Dax Shepard) was arrested for killing her no-good, rotten ex. This, of course, could be a misdirect. Luke might take the fall for Mary, or someone else entirely.

Also glimpsed in new scenes is the return of former series regular Debra Winger, whose Maggie Bennett was M.I.A. for the entirety of Part 7. The family matriarch heads back to Garrison for the holiday season, only to inform Colt and Beau that she’s decided to put down roots in Florida.

Maggie isn’t the only one on the move. We find out that Neumann’s Hill acquired the Bennett family home as part of the Iron River Ranch acquisition, and Beau and Joanne (played by Sam Elliott and Kathy Baker) will be forced out in 60 days. Colt offers Dad and his new stepmom a place to crash, but the rent is too damn high as far as Beau’s concerned.

Back in June, Netflix announced that Ashton Kutcher comedy would end after Part 8. At 80 episodes, it becomes the streamer’s longest-running multi-camera sitcom, surpassing Fuller House (which will end its fifth and final season with 75 episodes). TV Shows We're Excited For in 2020

The Ranch first premiered in April 2016. The R-rated multi-cam centered on Kutcher’s Colt, a former semi-pro football player who returned to his family’s Colorado ranch and attempted to restore his relationships with his older brother Rooster (That ’70s Show‘s Danny Masterson), his mom Maggie and his tough-as-nails dad Beau. Along the way, Colt rekindled his relationship with high school sweetheart Abby (Happy Endings‘ Elisha Cuthbert), whom he eventually married.

The Ranch Part 8 drops on Friday, Jan. 24. In the meantime, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your hopes for the series finale.