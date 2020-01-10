TVLine Items: Supernatural Trailer Tees Up End, Hamill in Shadows and More

Well, this is troubling: An emotional Dean Winchester declares, “We lost,” in an intense new trailer for Supernatural‘s final episodes — while another character announces someone’s death.

The above video, from the show’s post-production team, also teases the return of several fan faves and offers up a few humorous sights ([Spoiler] sporting a half-pony hairstyle!). And if the voice behind the trailer’s song, “Drowning,” sounds familiar, that’s because it’s star Jensen Ackles’ musical venture Radio Company.

Supernatural resumes its farewell season Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Mark Hamill (Knightfall… or, you know, Star Wars) will guest-star on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows during Season 2, though series creator Jemaine Clement is offering no character details.

* Netflix’s Spanish teen drama Elite will return for Season 3 in March.

* Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be the first guest on Real Time With Bill Maher Season 18, premiering Friday, Jan. 17 on HBO, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Great Performances: Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) as legendary Texas Governor Ann Richards, will air Friday, June 19 on PBS. Meanwhile, Great Performances – Gloria: A Life, featuring Christine Lahti (Evil) as feminist icon Gloria Steinem, is scheduled for Friday, June 26.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the comedy special Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty, debuting Tuesday, Jan. 21:

