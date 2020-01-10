Supergirl Sets Date for Winn's Return

RELATED STORIES Arrow's Oliver Suits Up as Spectre in Final 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Poster

“Back From the Future” is a rather fitting title for the Supergirl episode that welcomes back original cast member Jeremy Jordan.

Ahead of last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, Jordan revealed that he was en route back to the CW series, sharing on Instagram, “Turns out Winn didn’t go 1000 years into the future, just to Season 5! So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss!!” (Jordan was referring to the fact that Winn was last seen traveling 1,000 years into the future, in the Season 3 finale.)

Now it has been announced that Jordan’s first episode back will air Sunday, Jan. 26 and be titled “Back From the Future, Part One.” In that outing, directed by cast member David Harewood (who plays J’onn), “As Supergirl tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott returns from the future” — which makes sense, seeing as the series’ original Toyman was Winn’s father, Winslow Schott Sr. (played by Revenge vet Henry Czerny).

Jordan is confirmed to be back for three total episodes.

Supergirl resumes Season 5 on Sunday, Jan. 19 with “The Bottle Episode,” in which complications from the Crisis (concluding Tuesday, Jan. 14 on Arrow/Legends) leave Supergirl to face a chaotic threat. Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0), the real-life sister of cast member Jesse “Brainy” Rath, guest-stars.

