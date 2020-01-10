Seth MacFarlane Leaves Fox After 21 Years for $200 Million NBCU Deal

RELATED STORIES AGT: The Champions Sneak Peek: Alesha Dixon Joins Ben Blaque for a Life-Threatening Act Gone 'Wrong'

AGT: The Champions Sneak Peek: Alesha Dixon Joins Ben Blaque for a Life-Threatening Act Gone 'Wrong' Chicago P.D. Video: Pregnant Burgess Shares Ultrasound Photo With Ruzek

Seth MacFarlane will now be doing business with NBCUniversal, having signed an overall deal with the company that is reportedly worth at least $200 million.

According to our sister site Deadline, NBCUniversal Content Studios — the conglomerate’s new business division — outbid 20th Century Fox Television, where MacFarlane has created TV series for more than two decades. MacFarlane’s deal with Fox expired in June, and his new pact with NBCU is said to span five years at the aforementioned nine-figure payday.

Under the deal, MacFarlane and his production company Fuzzy Door will develop and produce TV projects for NBCU’s various networks and platforms — including the forthcoming Peacock streaming service, which is set to launch this April.

During his time at Fox, MacFarlane created and starred in series such as Family Guy, American Dad! and The Orville, the last of which is moving to Hulu later this year for its third season. Despite his collaboration with NBC, MacFarlane will continue working on the series he currently has at Fox.

“I am extremely honored to be partnering with Dawn Olmstead and the entire UCP team,” MacFarlane said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “My relationship with Universal pre-dates this new chapter, and if my experience producing television with UCP is anything like the experience I’ve had producing films with the company, it will be an exciting and creatively fulfilling one for me and for Fuzzy Door. I’m especially inspired by all of the opportunities that NBCUniversal Content Studios has to offer with George [Cheeks] and Bonnie [Hammer] at the helm. I will remain indebted to my good friend Dana Walden and the team at 20th for their collaborative partnership over the years, and I look forward to our continued work together on Family Guy, American Dad and The Orville.”