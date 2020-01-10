Ratings: Jeopardy! Audience Grows Again, Deputy Dips, Evil Eyes Low

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Episode 3 Recap: [Spoiler] Emerges as the Tournament's Clear Frontrunner

Night 3 of ABC’s primetime Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament delivered 15.4 million total viewers — its largest audience yet — and a 2.2 rating, down just one tenth from Wednesday’s fast nationals.

In fact, Jeopardy! GOAT drew more viewers in the hour than CBS, NBC and Fox (and The CW’s reruns) combined.

Leading out of that, the Truth & Lies Jeffrey Epstein thing did 6.2 mil and a 1.1.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.5 mil/1.0) and Carol’s Second Act (4.9 mil/0.6) returned steady in the demo, though the former dipped to its smallest audience ever. Mom (6 mil/0.8) ticked up, while The Unicorn (4.8 mil/0.6) and Evil (3.1 mil/0.5) dipped to season lows in both measures — the latter after holding steady for five straight weeks.

FOX | Opposite Jeopardy!, Last Man Standing‘s latest double pump of episodes each did 4.4 mil and a 0.8, marking the Fox revival’s second smallest audience and matching its demo low. Deputy (4 mil/0.7 ) ticked down from its premiere.

NBC | Superstore (2.7 mil/0.7), The Good Place (2.2 mil/0.6), Will & Grace (2.4 mil/0.5), Perfect Harmony (1.6 mil/0.4) and SVU (3.7 mil/0.7) all returned steady in the demo. In audience, Superstore drew its best audience since Oct, 31, while The Good Place in its new time slot saw its biggest audience since Premiere Week.

