'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Finale Promo: Oliver Is Ready for 'the Ultimate Fight'

The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is hurtling towards its conclusion — and if Oliver is going down, he’s going down swinging.

In a promo that debuted on Arrow star Stephen Amell’s Twitter feed on Friday night, we get a sneak peek at the crossover’s final two installments, with a hooded Oliver gearing up for “the ultimate fight” against the Anti-Monitor. Luckily, he has some back-up: “It’s time to get your friends,” he’s told, as we see the Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and more joining in the climactic battle. (This comes after a pair of mini teasers centered on Oliver and Barry trickled out earlier this week.)

In Part 4 of the crossover, aka the Arrow episode (airing next Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c), Supergirl, Batwoman and the other Paragons will search for a way to escape the Vanishing Point, though “the futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s disappearance,” according to The CW’s official synopsis. “However, hope appears in the form of Oliver, who reveals that he has become something else.” Part 4 also reveals the origin stories for both The Monitor and Anti-Monitor.

Meanwhile, the logline for Part 5, a special Legends of Tomorrow episode that serves as the crossover event finale (airing the same night at 9 pm), simply teases, “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.”

Press PLAY below for a sneak peek at the final installments of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and then hit the comments below to share your predictions.