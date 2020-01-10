Chicago P.D. Video: Pregnant Burgess Shares Ultrasound Photo With Ruzek

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.: Brian Geraghty to Return as Sean Roman for Fire Crossover

Burgess went to the doc… and she didn’t invite the baby daddy!

In TVLine’s exclusive video from next Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10/9c), Ruzek discovers that his ex got an ultrasound of their little one without him. “Sorry, I wanted to go alone,” Burgess tries to explain when it appears that Ruzek is upset. But fret not, “Burzek” fans: The fella is OK with the solo doctor’s visit and just wants to see the photo, which Burgess happily shares.

“Everybody always says that these things are just like fuzzy clouds and you can’t make anything out, but…” Ruzek trails off, starring at the image in wonderment. “That’s definitely our baby.”

Burgess reveals that she had a similar moment when she heard the heartbeat for the first time. “I’m really having a baby,” she marvels.

As for whether the upcoming bundle of joy will reignite the former couple’s romantic relationship, star Marina Squerciati thinks the exes “will be ready” to reunite eventually, she previously told TVLine. “We move in that direction… They definitely may come together.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the pair’s pregnancy secret “begins to have severe implications for their police work,” per the official synopsis. Plus, “a series of deadly acts of vandalism causes tensions to run high in the insular neighborhood of Canaryville,” while “Atwater tries to reach out to his brother, but only pushes him further away.”

