AGT: The Champions Sneak Peek: Alesha Dixon Joins Ben Blaque for a Life-Threatening Act Gone 'Wrong'

It’s only Alesha Dixon‘s second week as a judge on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and she’s already holding a contestant’s life in her hands.

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), Dixon — who also served alongside Simon Cowell as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent — steps in to assist crossbow sharpshooter Ben Blaque, who made it to the semifinals of BGT in 2016.

Never one for subtlety, Blaque’s audition involves strapping himself to a target while a series of arrows are shot directly at him… by Dixon, apparently. And to make matters worse, something appears to go “wrong” when the time comes for Dixon to pull the trigger.

The Champions returned for its second season earlier this week, immediately sending four acts into the semifinals: danger act Duo Transcend, magician Dania Diaz, all-around performer Hans and teen songstress Angelina Jordan, who received the season’s first Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum. Click here for a closer look at those semifinalists.

In addition to Blaque, the following former AGT contestants will return to The Champions on Monday: dance group Boogie Storm, musical theatre group Collabro, singer Luke Islam, magician/mentalist Marc Spelmann, singer Marcelito Pomoy, mentalist Oz Pearlman, singing clown Puddles Pity Party, comedian Ryan Niemiller and escape artist Spencer Horsman.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of Ben Blaque’s dangerous audition, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 2 below.