The Soup Revival Spoofs Mrs. Maisel, Game of Thrones and Handmaid's Tale in New Promo — Get Premiere Date

E! has announced that its revival of the pop-culture clip show will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10/9c. What’s more, the cable network has released a new, #PeakTV-spoofing promo that places new host Jade Catta-Preta in some of the biggest TV shows of the last decade — including Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Masked Singer and The Walking Dead, among others.

The new version of The Soup — which promises “less salt, more flavor” — will feature Catta-Preta’s “unfiltered take on the buzziest clips of the week across entertainment and social media,” according to the official release. “Through clip highlights and recurring segments, the series will cover hilarious moments across TV and entertainment, including the latest competition series, daytime and late-night talk shows, reality favorites like The Real Housewives and The Bachelor, award shows, popular scripted series, sports programming and everything in between.”

Launched in 1991 as Talk Soup, the series kicked off the careers of hosts Greg Kinnear (1991–95), John Henson (1995–99), Hal Sparks (1999–2000) and Aisha Tyler (2001–02). It was rebooted as The Soup in 2004 with Joel McHale, who presided over the clip show until it was cancelled in December 2015. Then in 2017, the show was essentially revived at Netflix as The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, which brought back fan-favorite characters like Mankini One-Piece Man, but was cancelled after one season. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Catta-Preta, meanwhile, is no stranger to the small screen. The Brazilian-born comic was a series regular on ABC’s short-lived comedy Manhattan Love Story and most recently recurred on Hulu’s Future Man. Additional credits include episodes of 2 Broke Girls, Californication, Life in Pieces, Modern Family and The Office.

Are you looking forward to the latest iteration of The Soup? Watch the new promo above