The Good Place Sneak Peek: Janet Begs Judge Gen Not to Erase Humanity (and the Judge's Favorite TV Star)

The clock is ticking down for humanity on The Good Place — and even incredibly handsome TV actors aren’t safe.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the opening scene of this Thursday’s episode (NBC, 8:30/7:30c), with Judge Gen searching Neutral Janet’s endlessly beige void for the humanity-erasing clicker as Janet pleads with her to give the human race another chance. The Judge is in a hurry to get this over with, though: She wants to get back to binge-watching Season 3 of Justified, she explains. (“Can I just tell you? It is so good.”)

Janet points out that wiping out all of human history would destroy some amazing things like Shakespeare… or Justified leading man Timothy Olyphant, for that matter. That does make the Judge stop for a second (he’s “like 50 gallons of man in a 10-gallon hat!”), but she’s determined to press on. Coming up empty, she zaps out of the void to marbleize Neutral Janet — whose last words are, fittingly, “These are my last words. End of words.”

Will the gang come up with a plan to stop the Judge before poor Janet becomes a marble, too? Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at tonight’s Good Place, and then hit the comments to share your predictions for the final episodes.