American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Confirms She's Returning for Season 10

It’s a very good day to be an American Horror Story fan. Not only was the FX anthology series just renewed for three more seasons, but former staple Sarah Paulson has revealed that she’s rejoining the team in 2020.

Paulson, who appeared at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday to promote the upcoming FX series Mrs. America, confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline: “I did ask Ryan [Murphy] if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story.”

Before FX ordered Seasons 11, 12 and 13, Murphy expressed an interest in “reuniting fan-favorite actors” for Season 10 “because it might be our last season.” He said he wanted to bring back actors who “helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning,” adding, “If you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I’ve gone to and who might be coming back.”

Paulson, of course, is one of those people. Aside from AHS: 1984, which aired in late 2019, she appeared in every season of the anthology series, often playing multiple characters. Her involvement is the first bit of news to be released about Season 10; its theme, premiere date and additional casting will all be announced in the coming months.

