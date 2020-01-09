TVLine Items: CBS Sets Prince Tribute, Utopia Falls Premiere Date and More

It’s going to be raining purple on CBS: The network will air the concert special Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince later this year.

The program will feature musical tributes from Beck, Common, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Usher, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and Susanna Hoffs. Additionally, Prince’s collaborators/friends Sheila E., The Revolution and Morris Day and the Time will perform together.

The concert will be taped Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with tickets currently on sale at AXS.com.

* Hulu’s teen sci-fi drama Utopia Falls will debut with all 10 episodes on Friday, Feb. 14. The music and dance-infused series is set in the not-too-distant future, amidst the charred ruins of Earth, where a group of teens are chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition. After they discover a hidden archive of cultural relics — Snoop Dogg voices the Archive! — the teens must use the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth.

* NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker has been named the new co-anchor of Weekend Today, alongside journalist Peter Alexander. Welker replaces Sheinelle Jones, who recently stepped down from the weekend broadcasts to spend more time with her family.

* ABC has released a trailer for its new romantic dramedy The Baker and the Beauty, premiering Monday, April 6:

