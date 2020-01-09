NAACP Image Awards: Queen Sugar, black-ish, This Is Us Lead TV Nominees

Nominations for the 51st NAACP Image Awards were announced Thursday, with ABC’s black-ish leading the pack in TV nods.
The sitcom scored eight nominations, including recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series and six of its stars. (At the 2019 ceremony, black-ish won nearly every category for which it was nominated, including its fourth consecutive trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series). Both of its spinoffs, grown-ish and mixed-ish, also appear on the list of nominees.
On the drama front, OWN’s Queen Sugar and NBC’s This Is Us each received five nominations, while HBO’s Watchmen and Epix’s Godfather of Harlem were also among the series to get multiple nods.
The NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, will be broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8/7c on BET.
Scroll down to see the full list of TV nominees:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers (HBO)
black-ish (ABC)
Dear White People (Netflix)
grown-ish (Freeform)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning, Dear White People
Jill Scott, First Wives Club
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Deon Cole, black-ish
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Halle Bailey, grown-ish
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Drama Series
Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
Greenleaf (OWN)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
The Chi (Showtime)
Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Omari Hardwick, Power
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Regina King, Watchmen
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Simone Missick, All Rise
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
Harold Perrineau, Claws
Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem
Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
American Son (Netflix)
Being Mary Jane (BET)
Native Son (HBO)
True Detective (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us
Idris Elba, Luther
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
Kerry Washington, American Son
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Unsung (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Real (syndicated)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)
The Tamron Hall Show (syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix)
Sunday Best (BET)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Family Reunion (Netflix)
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix)
Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (Disney XD)
Motown Magic (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Miles Brown, black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall
Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk
Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro, The View
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle
Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Blair Underwood, Dear White People
David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar
Kelly Rowland, American Soul
MAJOR., Star
Sanaa Lathan, The Affair
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
Free Meek (Prime Video)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)
Martin: The Legacy of a King (BET)
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Good Place (NBC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Barry (HBO)
mixed-ish (ABC)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
When They See Us (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
All American (The CW)
Black Lightning (The CW)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
GLOW (Netflix)
Black Monday (Showtime)
Atypical (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Shrill (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
When They See Us (Netflix)
Snowfall (FX)
Power (Starz)
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
The Chi (Showtime)
Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett
Billy Porter
Lizzo
Regina King
Tyler Perry