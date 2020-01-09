NAACP Image Awards: Queen Sugar, black-ish, This Is Us Lead TV Nominees

RELATED STORIES GLAAD Media Awards: Watchmen, Batwoman, Euphoria Among First-Time Nominees

Nominations for the 51st NAACP Image Awards were announced Thursday, with ABC’s black-ish leading the pack in TV nods.

The sitcom scored eight nominations, including recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series and six of its stars. (At the 2019 ceremony, black-ish won nearly every category for which it was nominated, including its fourth consecutive trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series). Both of its spinoffs, grown-ish and mixed-ish, also appear on the list of nominees.

On the drama front, OWN’s Queen Sugar and NBC’s This Is Us each received five nominations, while HBO’s Watchmen and Epix’s Godfather of Harlem were also among the series to get multiple nods.

The NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, will be broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8/7c on BET.

Scroll down to see the full list of TV nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ballers (HBO)

black-ish (ABC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

grown-ish (Freeform)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning, Dear White People

Jill Scott, First Wives Club

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Deon Cole, black-ish

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey, grown-ish

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Drama Series

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Greenleaf (OWN)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Regina King, Watchmen

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

Harold Perrineau, Claws

Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

American Son (Netflix)

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Native Son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us

Idris Elba, Luther

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Kerry Washington, American Son

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Real (syndicated)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

The Tamron Hall Show (syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix)

Sunday Best (BET)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix)

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (Disney XD)

Motown Magic (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Miles Brown, black-ish

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro, The View

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle

Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Blair Underwood, Dear White People

David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar

Kelly Rowland, American Soul

MAJOR., Star

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

Free Meek (Prime Video)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)

Martin: The Legacy of a King (BET)

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

The Good Place (NBC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Barry (HBO)

mixed-ish (ABC)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

All American (The CW)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

GLOW (Netflix)

Black Monday (Showtime)

Atypical (Netflix)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

Snowfall (FX)

Power (Starz)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Chi (Showtime)

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry