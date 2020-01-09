Ratings: Jeopardy! Dominates Again, Lifts Modern Family to 16-Month High

RELATED STORIES Criminal Minds Boss Previews the Aftermath of JJ/Reid Heart-to-Heart, What's Next for [Spoiler]

Night 2 of ABC’s primetime Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament delivered 14.8 million total viewers and a 2.3 rating, adding a few viewers from its premiere while down just a tenth in the demo — and of course dominating Wednesday in both measures.

Leading out of that, Modern Family (6.4 mil/1.5) drew its biggest audience in two-plus years and its best demo number in 16 months. Single Parents (3.4 mil/0.9) similarly hit its best numbers in over a year, while Stumptown (2.7 mil/0.5)… returned steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (7.4 mil/1.1), Fire (7.9 mil/1.1) and PD (7 mil/1.0) all returned down a tenth.

CBS | Leading out of Undercover Boss‘ season opener (4.2 mil/0.7), Criminal Minds‘ double-episode final-season premiere did 4.8 mil/0.7 and then 4.5 mil/0.7, down a tenth from both last season’s average and finale; TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “A-” (read post mortem).

FOX | Flirty Dancing (1.4 mil/0.3) dipped, Almost Family (1 mil/0.3) was flat.

