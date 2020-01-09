Fargo Trailer: Chris Rock Is Out for Blood in Gang Warfare-Heavy Season 4

RELATED STORIES What We Do in the Shadows, Fargo, Better Things and Martin Freeman Comedy Among FX Premiere Dates

Fargo‘s fourth season doesn’t actually take place in the arctic Upper Midwest… but there’s still plenty of blood to be sprinkled in the snow, dont’cha know.

FX has released the first trailer for Season 4 of the Emmy-winning anthology — which debuted at Thursday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, and which you can watch above — set in 1950 and starring Chris Rock as Kansas City gang kingpin Loy Cannon, whose African-American crime family faces off against a rival Italian-American crime family that includes Jason Schwartzman’s Josto Fadda and Ben Whishaw’s Rabbi Milligan. (Yeah, there’s a long story behind that name.)

In the trailer, Cannon pulls a knife during a standoff with the Italians and later boasts that his family is poised to take over Kansas City: “Italians, they’re the past… we’re the future. They just don’t know it yet.” We see lots of gun fights, petty crimes and a quirky nurse with a distinctive Minnesota accent played by Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Taboo). We also get our first glimpse of Justified alum Timothy Olyphant, who joins the cast as yet another hat-wearing lawman.

It’s almost time to pull those parkas out of storage: Fargo Season 4 premieres Sunday, April 19 at 10 pm, with two episodes airing back-to-back. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.