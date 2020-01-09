Atlanta Season 3 Gets Expanded Episode Order, Won't Air Until Next Year

RELATED STORIES What We Do in the Shadows, Fargo, Better Things and Martin Freeman Comedy Among FX Premiere Dates

What We Do in the Shadows, Fargo, Better Things and Martin Freeman Comedy Among FX Premiere Dates Clinton Impeachment-Themed American Crime Story May Be Delayed Until After 2020 Election, Per FX Boss

Good news and bad news for Atlanta fans: You’ll be getting more of Donald Glover’s FX comedy… but you’ll have to wait even longer to get it.

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series will consist of 10 episodes, rather than the previously announced eight, FX chairman John Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. But it likely won’t air until January of next year, he says, with the eight-episode Season 4 — which will be filmed at the same time — slated to air that fall.

Also, a good portion of Atlanta‘s third season will be filmed outside the United States, Landgraf hinted, with the new season picking up right where Season 2 left off. (The Season 2 finale, which aired all the way back in May 2018, saw Glover’s music manager Earn and his rap star cousin Al, played by Brian Tyree Henry, flying off to Europe for a tour with Clark County.)

As for future seasons, Atlanta hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 5 yet… but FX is definitely open to keep hanging out in Atlanta if Donald Glover is still interested. “As long as Donald wants to make more Atlanta, I’m down for that,” Landgraf said. “But it’s his choice.”