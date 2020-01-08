Young Frankenstein Live! Announced as ABC's Next TV Musical Event

RELATED STORIES Little Mermaid Live! Videos: Watch Queen Latifah's 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and Other Big Numbers

Anyone up for a roll in ze hay? ABC has selected Young Frankenstein as its next live musical event, the network announced Wednesday, with an airdate and casting to be revealed later.

“Based on the Broadway stage version of Young Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein Live! will follow Mel Brooks’ and Gene Wilder’s comedic reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic novel,” according to the network. “The live production will feature music from the stage adaptation, originally composed by Brooks.”

Young Frankenstein premiered on Broadway in 2007 with a cast that included Roger Bart (Good Trouble) as Frederick Frankenstein, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Elizabeth, Sutton Foster (Younger) as Inga, Andrea Martin (Great News) as Frau Blucher, Christopher Fitzgerald (Happy!) as Igor and Fred Applegate (Newhart) as Inspector Kemp/Hermit.

This comes on the heels — er, fins — of ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! (Nov. 2019), which averaged 9 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, making it the highest-rated live musical TV event since Fox’s Grease: Live (Jan. 2016), which posted a 4.3. In total audience, The Little Mermaid Live! was also the most-watched live TV musical event since NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live (April 2018).

Will you check out Young Frankenstein Live!? Any dream casting suggestions? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.