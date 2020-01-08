Modern Family Series Finale Date Set, American Housewife to Inherit Time Slot — and More ABC Midseason Moves

RELATED STORIES 'Sexy' Brides of Dracula Soap, From Riverdale EP, Gets Pilot Order at ABC

'Sexy' Brides of Dracula Soap, From Riverdale EP, Gets Pilot Order at ABC Ratings: Jeopardy! GOAT Primetime Tourney Launch Dominates Tuesday

The Dunphys will be done for as of Wednesday, April 8, when ABC airs the very final episode of the long-running Modern Family.

Early on in what would be an 11-season run, Modern Family was the recipient of five consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, tying the record previously set by Frasier.

Modern Family returns from the holiday break to resume its farewell run tonight at 9/8c.

ABC in turn announced that American Housewife will return to Wednesday nights starting March 18, where it will at first lead out of Modern Family‘s final few episodes, at 9:30 pm. Then as of April 15, Housewife will claim Modern Family‘s hallowed 9 pm time slot.

Other midseason scheduling moves announced by ABC at the Television Critics Association winter press tour:

* How to Get Away With Murder‘s own series finale is confirmed to land on Thursday, May 14. (The #TGIT drama resumes its sixth season on April 2.)

* Shark Tank will return to Friday night’s leadoff spot on Feb. 28.

* The Baker and the Beauty, a “modern-day fairy tale” about an “unlikely couple [who] upend their lives to be together” — starring Victor Rasuk (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Nathalie Kelley (Dynasty‘s OG Cristal) — will premiere Monday, April 6 at 10/9c.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.