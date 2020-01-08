Locke & Key Trailer: A Twisted Family Mystery Unfolds in New Netflix Series

RELATED STORIES YOU's Penn Badgley Reacts to the Second Season's Killer Finale: 'The Twist That Really Got Me Was...'

After years of being kept under Locke & Key, Netflix is finally unveiling its long-gestating adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling comic book series.

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death,” reads the show’s official description. “As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. … The series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (Fear the Walking Dead) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Doctor Who) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Alienist) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira (The Gifted) as Dodge, Sherri Saum (The Fosters) as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet (Wayne) as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe and Coby Bird (The Good Doctor) as Rufus Whedon.

The show’s executive producers include Carlton Cuse (Lost), Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Aron Eli Coleite (Heroes), Joe Hill (NOS4A2), Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini (V Wars), Ted Adams (Wynonna Earp), Lindsey Springer (Jack Ryan), Andy and Barbara Muschietti (IT Chapter Two), David Alpert (The Walking Dead), Rick Jacobs (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Tim Southam (Lost in Space), John Weber (Vikings) and Frank Siracusa (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Locke & Key‘s 10-episode first season premieres globally on Friday, Feb. 7. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you join the family’s adventure?