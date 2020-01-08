Ratings: Jeopardy! GOAT Primetime Tourney Launch Dominates Tuesday

RELATED STORIES Modern Family Series Finale Date Set, American Housewife to Inherit Time Slot -- and More ABC Midseason Moves

The greatest, indeed.

The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time primetime tournament launched on Tuesday night with 14.4 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, simply crushing all comers.

Placing a distant second in the demo for the night were Jeopardy! lead-out mixed-ish (with a 1.1) and NBC’s 9 pm installment of Ellen’s Game of Games (also with a 1.1).

Elsewhere on Tuesday:

CBS | NCIS (10.3 mil/1.0) returned down a few viewers but steady in the demo. FBI (9.3 mil/0.9) drew its largest audience since Oct. 1 and rose a tenth in the demo from its fall finale. FBI: Most Wanted (7.2 mil/0.8) copped the second largest audience for a series launch this season, and was up a tenth from Sunday-bound NCIS: New Orleans‘ fall average in the time slot.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games did 4.4 mil/1.0 (opposite Jeopardy!) and then 4.7 mil/1.1. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist preview then did a less-than-ordinary 2.7 mil and a 0.6, five weeks ahead of its actual premiere.

