GLAAD Media Awards: Watchmen, Batwoman, Euphoria Among First-Time Nominees; Netflix Leads TV Pack

Watchmen, Batwoman and Euphoria will be among the first-time contenders at the 31st GLAAD Media Awards, which on Wednesday revealed its complete list of nominees.

All told, Netflix leads the TV pack with 15 total nominations (including nods for Dear White People, One Day at a Time and Sex Education), followed by HBO with eight. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC netted four nominations a piece (including for Superstore, SVU and Bachelor in Paradise), while new streaming services Apple TV+ and Disney+ are represented with nods for Dickinson and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which acknowledge the fairness, accuracy, inclusiveness, boldness, originality, impact and overall quality of LGBTQ representations in the media, will be held Thursday, March 19 (in Los Angeles) and Thursday, April 16 (in New York). Scroll down for the complete list of TV nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman (The CW)

Billions (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Vida (Starz)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“Love” Drunk History (Comedy Central)

“Murdered at a Bad Address” Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

“Spontaneous Combustion” Easy (Netflix)

“This Extraordinary Being” Watchmen (HBO)

“Two Doors Down” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Let It Snow (Netflix)

Rent: Live (FOX)

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

The Red Line (CBS)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years & Years (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary

5B (RYOT Films)

Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)

Leitis in Waiting (PBS)

State of Pride (YouTube)

Wig (HBO)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

“Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” Arthur (PBS)

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)

“A Tale of Two Nellas” Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

Twelve Forever (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One? (MTV)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys” The View (ABC)

“Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian” The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)

“Jacob Tobia – Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill’ Exploration of Identity with ‘Sissy’” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Sorts of Layers” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

“Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women” A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“ABC News Pride Day” (WABC-TV [New York])

“All Her Sons” CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

“Am I Next? Gay and Targeted in Chechnya” Nightline (ABC)

“Am I Next? Trans and Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

“Rainbow Railroad” 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Black and Trans in Texas” Vice News Tonight (HBO)

“Don Lemon to Kevin Hart: Walking away right now is your choice” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

“Laverne Cox: We exist, we deserve human rights” Up with David Gura (MSNBC)

“One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

“Ryan Russell Reveals His Truth” ESPN (ESPN)