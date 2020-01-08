AT&T to End Audience Network, Originals Like Mr. Mercedes in Limbo

The Audience Network has left the building: AT&T is shuttering its network of original programming after a two-decade run, according to our sister site Variety.

The channel will cease operations this spring and transition into becoming a preview channel for HBO Max, the streaming service also owned by AT&T that’s set to launch in May. “We will begin to transition Audience Network from its current approach to support AT&T’s broader original content and marketing focus on the upcoming HBO Max service,” chief content officer Daniel York said in a statement.

The move leaves several of the network’s original series in limbo: The Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes, starring Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadway, wrapped up its third season in November, with no word yet on a possible fourth season. Loudermilk, a comedy starring Ron Livingston, was renewed for a third season more than a year ago, but it has yet to air, and polyamory rom-com You Me Her was renewed for a fifth and final season in May.

There’s no official word yet on where these shows might land, but sources say they might continue on HBO Max. “Any future use of Audience Network content will be assessed at a later date,” an AT&T spokesperson says.

Audience Network, formerly known as The 101 when it aired on DirecTV, saved a number of notable shows from cancellation, including NBC’s Friday Night Lights (with three seasons of new episodes airing first on DirecTV), FX’s Damages (which aired an additional two seasons exclusively on DirecTV) and the NBC daytime soap Passions.