Tyler Perry clearly hasn’t suffered any writer’s block in the last year.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the showbiz vet revealed that he writes all of the scripts for his original series alone, instead of collaborating with a traditional writers’ room.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers’ room. Most of the time, there are 10 people — or 12, whatever — who write all these television shows,” Perry began in the video, panning over a stack of scripts from The Haves and the Have Nots, The Oval, House of Payne and more shows. “Well, I have no writers’ room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.”

He continued: “Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic!”

Perry’s video also included scripts for Sistas and Young Dylan, as well as the upcoming series Bruh and The Oval spinoff Ruthless. (The Oval, meanwhile, recently landed on TVLine’s list of the worst TV shows of 2019.)

The social media post largely earned praise from Perry’s followers, with many celebrities and fans applauding his motivation.

Watch Perry’s video below, then drop a comment with your reactions: