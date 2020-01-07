Ugly Betty Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 45

Silvio Horta, who created the ABC hit Ugly Betty, was found dead on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, according to our sister site Variety. He was just 45 years old.

Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to sources; his body was found in a Miami hotel room.

Ugly Betty , which was adapted from the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, starred America Ferrara (seen at right with Horta) as a stylistically challenged young woman who lands a job at a glossy fashion magazine. The supporting cast included Vanessa Williams, Becki Newton, Michael Urie and Rebecca Romijn; it debuted in 2006 and ran for four seasons, with Horta serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Horta also created the UPN sci-fi series Jake 2.0, starring future Ugly Betty cast member Christopher Gorham, and wrote for Sci-Fi’s The Chronicle. Plus, he wrote the screenplay for the 1998 horror film Urban Legend along with its 2000 sequel Urban Legend: Final Cut.