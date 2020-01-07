Sex Education Season 2 Trailer Teases More Awkward Romance for Otis

RELATED STORIES Netflix's Cheer Sheds Light on 'Insane' College Squad — Watch Trailer

Netflix's Cheer Sheds Light on 'Insane' College Squad — Watch Trailer Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Docuseries Gets January Premiere at Netflix

High school is complicated and frustrating enough on its own — but when you add in a chlamydia outbreak, things really get uncomfortable.

Such is the case at Moordale Secondary, as teased in a new trailer for Sex Education‘s second season. In the upcoming episodes, multiple students contract the STD, “highlighting the need for better sex education at the school,” the logline reads. In the meantime, the afflicted teens will turn to Otis (Asa Butterfield) for chlamydia advice, sharing way too much about their bodily fluids despite Otis’ efforts to end his sex clinic.

Elsewhere in Season 2, Otis must “master his newly discovered sexual urges” in order to progress with girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison), all while navigating his currently strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey), who’s now sporting a brunette ‘do.

The trailer also teases a new romance for Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), a little blackmail at Moordale and fresh awkwardness between Otis and his mom, among other Season 2 subplots.

All eight episodes of Sex Education‘s second season will drop on Friday, Jan. 17. The series also stars Gillian Anderson as Jean, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, Connor Swindells as Adam and Tanya Reynolds as Lily.

Check out the new Season 2 trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the episodes!