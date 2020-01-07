Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series Adds Game of Thrones' Young Ned in Recast

RELATED STORIES Hunters: Al Pacino Thriller Gets February Premiere Date at Amazon

Hunters: Al Pacino Thriller Gets February Premiere Date at Amazon Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series Adds His Dark Materials Star as Galadriel

Another Stark is about to set foot in Middle Earth. Robert Aramayo, who appeared in four Game of Thrones episodes as a young version of Ned Stark, is joining the cast of Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Aramayo will lead the fantasy drama as a young hero named Beldor, a role previously assigned to Maze Runner‘s Will Poulter; scheduling conflicts forced the actor to depart the project in December.

Few plot details are available about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, which has already been renewed for a second season. Though no casting has been officially confirmed, here’s what’s been reported: Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones‘ Benjen Stark) will play a villain named Oren, while Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials) will play a younger version of Galadriel, an elf played by Cate Blanchett in the original Lord of the Rings movies.

It’s unclear whether any actors from the movies will return for the series — even just for a cameo — but when asked about reprising the role of Gandalf, Sir Ian McKellen replied, “I haven’t been asked. But are you suggesting someone else is going to play it?” He also noted that, at 78, he certainly isn’t too old to play the 7,000-year-old character again.

Star Trek film writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay are developing the story alongside Thrones writer Bryan Cogman, while Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona will step behind the camera for the first two episodes. A premiere date is not yet known.

Will you venture back to Middle Earth by way of Amazon? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Lord of the Rings series below.