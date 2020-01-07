TVLine Items: Emmy Rossum Teases New Look, Coachella Doc and More

Emmy Rossum has gone blonde in the first photo from her upcoming limited series Angelyne, which will debut on the forthcoming streaming service Peacock.

The Shameless vet stars as the mysterious L.A. billboard icon, in addition to serving as an executive producer alongside her husband/Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The drama, which does not yet have a premiere date, is based on the investigative Hollywood Reporter feature which uncovered Angelyne’s real name.

Check out the first-look photo that Rossum shared via Twitter below:

* The documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert will stream on YouTube beginning Tuesday, March 31, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Our Cartoon President will return for Season 3 on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8:30/7:30c on Showtime.

* Fox has ordered a stop-motion holiday special from co-founder Seth Green’s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and writer Tom Root (Robot Chicken), to air next winter as part of the network’s “Not So Silent Nights”

holiday programming.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the comedy special Leslie Jones: Time Machine, directed by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and debuting Tuesday, Jan. 14:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the upcoming comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as the egotistical creative director of a video game development studio. The series premieres Friday, Feb. 7.

