Arrow's Oliver Suits Up as Spectre in Final 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Poster

Oliver Queen is sporting something else as he becomes something else.

A new poster for the conclusion of the Arrowverse‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover features the Hero Formerly Known as Green Arrow wearing a very different look as Spectre.

As viewers will recall, toward the end of “Crisis” Part 3, Lazarus Pit-resurrected Oliver encountered in Purgatory a man named Jim Corrigan. The do-right police detective had been summoned some time ago for a higher purpose — under the identity of Spectre, one of DC Comics’ most powerful characters — and now it was time to pass the torch to Oliver.

“Only you can light the spark. It is your destiny… to save everyone,” Corrigan said. “Otherwise, all universes, all the people you love, will perish.” Despite his daughter Mia’s protests, Oliver accepted his fate and bid goodbye to Mia, Diggle and John Constantine.

In Part 4 of the crossover, aka the Arrow episode (airing next Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c), Supergirl, Batwoman and the other Paragons will search for a way to escape the Vanishing Point, though “the futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s disappearance,” says The CW’s official synopsis. “However, hope appears in the form of Oliver, who reveals that he has become something else.” Additionally in Part 4, the origin stories for both The Monitor and Anti-Monitor are revealed.

Meanwhile, the logline for Part 5, aka the crossover event finale aka a special Legends of Tomorrow episode (airing the same night at 9 pm), simply teases, “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.”

