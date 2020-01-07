Chicago P.D.: Brian Geraghty to Return as Sean Roman for Fire Crossover

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D. Video: Will Jay Halstead Survive? — 2020 FIRST LOOK

Chicago P.D. is welcoming back one of its long-gone cops: Brian Geraghty will reprise his role as officer Sean Roman for an upcoming crossover with Chicago Fire, TVLine has confirmed.

The two-part event, airing Wednesday, Feb. 26, features an investigation involving Roman and his sister, TVInsider reports. Roman’s reappearance will be the first time viewers have seen him since Geraghty exited the NBC drama at the end of Season 3 after two seasons as a series regular. In his final episode, Roman chose to start over in San Diego (even though his partner/love interest Burgess declined to join him).

Following Geraghty’s departure, then-showrunner Matt Olmstead explained, “We courted him and pitched him what the show could be, and we were crossing our fingers that we’d get him. He is the most levelheaded, decent human being you’re going to encounter, and he’s upfront. He was like, ‘I don’t know if I can commit to a seven-year contract. This sounds great, but I’ve got to take it year by year,’ which Dick [Wolf] doesn’t do very often. But the deal was made.”

Since leaving P.D., Geraghty has starred in The Alienist as Theodore Roosevelt and next appears in the upcoming USA Network drama Briarpatch.

NBC’s #OneChicago block returns with new episodes this Wednesday, starting with Med at 8/7c, followed by Fire at 9 pm and P.D. at 10 pm.