Breaking Bad Movie Gets AMC Premiere Date, Following a Full Series Marathon

AMC is planning a very good Bad binge.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which stars series vet Aaron Paul and hit theaters/Netflix back in October, will make its (traditional) television premiere on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c, on AMC.

The movie’s AMC debut will come on the heels of a full Breaking Bad marathon of all five seasons of its acclaimed sire, kicking off Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 pm and airing across five consecutive Sundays (as detailed below). This “Breaking Bad programming event” will lead up to prequel spinoff Better Call Saul’s Season 5 launch on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 pm.

The Breaking Bad Marathon schedule is as follows:

Sunday, January 19

Season 1 begins at 4 pm

Sunday, January 26

Season 2 begins at 8 am

Sunday, February 2

Season 3 begins at 8 am

Sunday, February 9

Season 4 begins at 8 am

Sunday, February 16

Season 5 begins at 1:30 am

