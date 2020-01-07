BH90210: Here's Why Fox Cancelled It

RELATED STORIES Jussie Smollett's Empire Return: Fox Boss Says It's Not Happening

Jussie Smollett's Empire Return: Fox Boss Says It's Not Happening 24 Update: Fox Scraps 2 Spinoff Ideas, Including Potential Prequel Series Centered on Young Jack Bauer

Fox’s decision to cancel BH90210 after one brief season was sustainability-driven.

“To sustain something that meta and heightened in the long-term is incredibly hard,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn tells TVLine. “We always kind of envisioned it as an event… So we felt like to do it as a short-term event where you could just catch up with these actors that you love and do something that was wildly different was a great way to honor the legacy of the show.”

The network pulled the plug on BH90210 in November, two months after the six-episode meta revival, in which the original cast played heightened versions of themselves, aired its Season 1 finale. After a promising start ratings-wise, viewership steadily dipped with each passing episode; the finale garnered just 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

In confirming the cancellation last fall, the network said, “We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country. Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”