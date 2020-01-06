TVLine Items: Patricia Arquette's Apple Gig, John Legend on This Is Us and More

Patricia Arquette will be getting Severance at Apple TV+: The recent Golden Globe winner has joined the streamer’s upcoming workplace thriller starring Parks and Recreation vet Adam Scott.

The series is set at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott portrays Mark, an employee with a dark past who’s trying to put himself back together, while Arquette will play Mark’s boss.

Ben Stiller, who also worked with Arquette on the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, serves as director/executive producer on Severance. Arquette’s other TV credits include The Act, CSI: Cyber, Boardwalk Empire and Medium.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* John Legend will guest in an upcoming episode of This Is Us, as revealed in a new promo that aired during the Golden Globes. There are no details available about Legend’s role, but the Voice judge appears to be playing himself.

* Amanda Seales (Insecure) has joined the daytime talker The Real as a co-host. Watch the announcement here.

* Freeform’s same-sex Valentine’s Day movie The Thing About Harry, starring Jake Borelli (Grey’s Anatomy), will premiere Saturday, Feb. 15.

* Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and the studio behind Robot Chicken are partnering for the claymation series Gloop World at the forthcoming streamer Quibi, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show follows two anthropomorphic blobs, roommates Bob Roundy and Funzy, and their absurd, strangely relatable adventures.

* Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Narcos: Mexico Season 2, which premieres on Thursday, Feb. 13:

* Netflix has also released a trailer for Family Reunion Part 2, which premieres Monday, Jan. 20:

