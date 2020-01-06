Ratings: Golden Globes Slip vs. 2019, CBS' Sunday Dramas Return Low

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2020: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

After holding steady in 2019, the Golden Globe Awards this year took a dip.

Leading out of the Seahawks/Eagles NFC Wild Card Playoff game, the Ricky Gervais-led telecast averaged 14.8 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating per Nielsen fast nationals, down 6 and 16 percent from last year’s preliminary numbers.

Even prior to adjustment in this afternoon’s Nielsen finals, those prelim numbers mark the most-watched primetime entertainment telecast since The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale (which drew 18.6 million on May 16) and the top-rated one since last February’s Academy Awards (which scored a 7.7).

The 2019 Globes, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, reported 15.7 million total viewers and a 4.5 demo rating in fast nationals — numbers that later swelled to 18.6 mil/5.2 in Nielsen finals. (That final tally was on par with 2018, when the Seth Meyers-hosted Globes posted 19 million viewers and a 5.0 rating.)

Gervais’ previous turn as host, in 2016, drew 18.5 mil and a 5.5 in finals.

Opposite Hollywood’s second or third-starriest night….

CBS | God Friended Me (5.4 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Los Angeles (5.7 mil/0.5) were down sharply with their first new episodes in a month, with the former hitting series lows in both measures and the latter matching its all-time demo low.

ABC | AFV (4.6 mil/0.7) and Shark Tank (2.9 mil/0.6) returned steady, while Kids Say Utterly Crazy Things (3 mil/0.5) ticked up.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.9 mil/0.6) returned to season lows, while Family Guy (1.9 miol/0.7) was also down sharply.

