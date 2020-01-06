Diary of a Future President Trailer Introduces Gina Rodriguez as POTUS

Gina Rodriguez is going from TV’s most beloved virgin to the leader of the free world. Frankly, we always knew she had it in her.

Disney+ on Monday released the official trailer for Diary of a Future President, which tells the story of a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl named Elena (played by newcomer Tess Romero) who grows up to become the President of the United States of America. In addition to executive-producing the series and directing the first episode, Rodriguez also guest-stars as grown-up Elena.

Elena’s inspirational backstory unfolds as her grown-up self thumbs through her middle-school diary. And as Rodriguez points out in the trailer, Elena “really had a lot to say” back then.

Premiering on Friday, Jan. 17, Diary of a Future President also stars newcomer Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Elena’s “sweet and mischievous” older brother; Selenis Levya (Orange Is the New Black) as Gabi, their “sharp and loving” mother; and Michael Weaver (The Real O’Neals) as Sam, Gabi’s love interest and a fellow lawyer at her firm.

