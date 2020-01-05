Roswell NM Boss Teases Season 2 LGBTQ Reveal, Arrow Vet's Visit

RELATED STORIES Arrow Spinoff Reunites Mia, Laurel, Dinah in 2040

Ten weeks out from Roswell, New Mexico‘s Season 2 premiere, showrunner Carina Adly Mackenzie has surprised fans with exactly five teases about what’s to come.

Popping up on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Mackenzie warned her followers that she was about to let slip with five teases for Season 2, which arrives Monday, March 16 at 9/8c on The CW, where it will lead out of Supernatural (making its new time slot premiere that same night).

For starters, Mackenzie said that “Helena Ortecho, Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) mom, comes to town for a family dinner,” though no casting for the role was disclosed.

Conversely, the EP did name Arrow and Supernatural alum Madison McLaughlin (photo right) as an upcoming guest star… but without revealing her role. (Was Artemis abducted by aliens before Lian Yu’s explosion? Discuss.)

Among events on the horizon, the self-described “professional Dawson’s Creek stan” said that because she has “always been a fan of spooky Halloween episodes” — and despite the fact that Roswell‘s sophomore run isn’t airing until spring — “we did a spooky episode anyway.” She also teased a “21st birthday flashback” for an unspecified character.

Last but far from least — and speaking of unspecified characters — Mackenzie said that someone “who identifies as straight at the beginning of the season does not identify as straight at the end of the season,” so get to speculating on that one, Roswellians (or whatever y’all call yourselves).

