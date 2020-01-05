Golden Globes Red Carpet Photos: J.Lo, Kerry Washington and More Stars

The biggest names in television — and cinema, if you’re into that sort of thing — descended upon Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton on Sunday for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. But before this year’s crop of hopeful nominees could learn their fates, they had to traverse the red carpet.

Among the stars we spotted on the carpet this year are The Morning Show‘s Jennifer Aniston, Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, Parenthood‘s Lauren Graham, Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott and The Politician‘s Zoey Deutch. We’ll be updating our gallery as more big names arrive.

Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, Chernobyl (HBO), The Crown (Netflix) and Unbelievable (Netflix) lead the pack with four nominations each. Following closely behind with three nods are Barry (HBO), Big Little Lies (HBO), Fleabag (Amazon), Fosse/Verdon (FX), The Kominsky Method (Netflix), The Morning Show (Apple TV+) and Succession (HBO). And the following series are entering the evening with two nominations each: The Act (Hulu), Catch-22 (Hulu), Killing Eve (BBC America), The Loudest Voice (Showtime), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) and The Politician (Netflix).

In case it isn’t obvious from the paragraph above, allow us to point something out: No network TV shows or stars received Golden Globe nominations this year. Even critically acclaimed fare like NBC’s This Is Us, which was previously nominated for Best Television Drama Series in 2017 and 2018, were shut out from the race.

