The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 5

RELATED STORIES New on Netflix in January 2020

New on Netflix in January 2020 January TV Calendar: 120+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 33 (!!!) series return from winter break (including The Good Place, NCIS and Power), 17 season premieres (including the final runs of Criminal Minds and Schitt’s Creek), eight debuts (including a Party of Five reboot) and so much more.

Sunday, January 5

8 pm The Golden Globe Awards hosted by Ricky Gervais (NBC)

8 pm Doctor Who time slot premiere (BBC America)

8 pm God Friended Me returns (CBS)

8 pm Power returns (Starz)

8 pm The Simpsons returns (Fox)

8:30 pm Family Guy returns (Fox; special time)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles returns (CBS)

Monday, January 6

7:30 pm Infinity Train Season 2 premiere (Adult Swim; two episodes/night through Friday)

8 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Antiques Roadshow Season 24 premiere (PBS)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 24 premiere (ABC; three hours)

8 pm The Neighborhood returns (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola returns (CBS)

9 pm All Rise returns (CBS)

10 pm Bull returns (CBS)

10 pm Manifest Season 2 premiere (NBC)

Tuesday, January 7

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games Season 3 premiere (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm Finding Your Roots returns (PBS)

8 pm Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament begins (ABC)

8 pm NCIS returns (CBS)

8 pm The Resident returns (Fox)

9 pm FBI returns (CBS)

9 pm Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 3 premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 premiere (OWN)

9 pm mixed-ish returns (ABC)

9 pm Schitt’s Creek final season premiere (Pop TV)

9 pm black-ish returns (ABC)

9:30 pm One Day at a Time promo special (Pop TV)

10 pm Emergence returns (ABC)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted series premiere (CBS)

10 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist sneak preview (NBC; special night)

Wednesday, January 8

3 am Cheer docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med returns (NBC)

8 pm Undercover Boss returns (CBS)

9 pm Chicago Fire returns (NBC)

9 pm Criminal Minds final season premiere (CBS; two episodes)

9 pm Modern Family returns (ABC)

9 pm Party of Five series premiere (Freeform; two episodes)

9:30 pm Single Parents returns (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. returns (NBC)

10 pm Stumptown returns (ABC)

Thursday, January 9

1 pm Star Trek: Short Treks Season 2 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm Superstore returns (NBC)

8 pm Young Sheldon returns (CBS)

8:30 pm The Good Place returns (NBC, new/old time slot)

8:30 pm The Unicorn returns (CBS)

9 pm ABC News’ Truth & Lies: The Jeffrey Epstein Story (ABC; two hours)

9 pm Mom returns (CBS)

9 pm Will & Grace returns (NBC, new/old time slot)

9:30 pm Carol’s Second Act returns (CBS)

9:30 pm Perfect Harmony returns (NBC, new time slot)

10 pm Evil returns (CBS)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU returns (NBC)

Friday, January 10

3 am AJ and the Queen series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Medical Police series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector series premiere (NBC)

8:46 pm The Owl House series premiere (Disney Channel)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?