Ratings: H50, Magnum at Season Highs With Crossover, Both Surge in Audience

CBS’ awaited Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. crossover gave each of the series a big lift in their return from the holiday break.

With only Fox’s SmackDown serving as fresh competition, Five-0 opened the night with 8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, surging 21 and 50 percent from its midseason finale to deliver its largest audience in 22 months (since 3/2/18) and its best demo number in 44 weeks — and topping all of Friday night in both measures. Magnum P.I. then did 7.8 mil and a 0.8, rising 28 and 25 percent to its second-largest audience ever and its highest demo rating since Feb. 25, and placing No. 2 for the night in both measures.

Per the poll below, TVLine readers thus far are giving the crossover an average grade of “A-.”

Closing the Eye’s night, Blue Bloods (7.7 mil/0.7) copped a best-since-premiere audience while ticking up a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere, Fox’s aforementioned Friday Night SmackDown was steady with 2.4 mil and a 0.7.

